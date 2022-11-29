Which teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup knockout stages

Let's take a look at the teams that have already booked their ticket for the round of 16 now that we're nearing the end of the group stages

There is no denying that it has been an exciting start to the 2022 World Cup, with plenty of surprises and spectacular encounters on show in the first two matchdays of the group stages.

There was Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina, Germany throwing away a one-goal lead versus Japan and Belgium losing to Morocco to name just a few upsets.

And there has been no shortage of goals either, with Spain smashing seven past Costa Rica, Cameroon and Serbia playing out a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw and England hammering Iran 6-2.

But the question on everyone's mind as we enter matchday 3 is what all that means for the knockout stages and which teams have already secured progress to the round of 16.

Let's take a look at the situation as it is heading into the final round of group-stage matches.

Five out of eight groups are still undecided, with France, Brazil and Portugal as the only teams to already be guaranteed a spot in the round of 16.

Hosts Qatar and Concacaf representatives Canada, meanwhile, are the only two teams that are already eliminated altogether.

Qualified for round of 16

Group A Group B Group C Group D France

Group E Group F Group G Group H Brazil Portugal

Round of 16 fixtures

The round of 16 begins on December 3. With eight matches to be decided, two games a day are played on December 3, 4, 5 and 6.