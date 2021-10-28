Which money, madam CS? - FKF dismisses Amina's claims of Ksh433m accorded to national teams

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has dismissed claims they received Ksh433,500,000 from the government to support the national teams.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, on Wednesday according to Daily Nation, told a parliamentary committee that the said money is part of the cash channelled to the federation since the 2019 financial year to support national football teams.

'Missing Ksh77m'

Acknowledging receipt of money of varying amounts from the government, FKF, however, stated they did not receive the actual amount claimed by the minister.



"Football Kenya Federation has learnt that the Ministry informed the Sports, Culture and Tourism parliamentary committee, on October 27, 2021, that the government advanced Ksh433,500,000 meant for national team engagements, to the federation," the letter - in possession of Goal - from the federation to the Sports Minister, read.



"Whereas the federation remains grateful for the support the Ministry of Sports has accorded the Kenya national teams thus far, our bank account records indicate that between 2019 and 2021 the federation received and accounted for Ksh355,512,205 and not Ksh433,500,000 as communicated by your good self.



"In light of the aforementioned, and in order to reconcile and account for the missing Ksh77 million that was not received by FKF as part of the Ksh433,500,000 figure shared with the sports and tourism parliamentary committee.

"The federation wishes to request the Ministry of Sports and/or the National Sports Fund, to furnish FKF with exchequer releases and/or bank details indicating where the more than Ksh77 million meant to support the national teams were remitted, including a Ksh 9.5 million that was purportedly remitted to the federation to support the Harambee Stars in the Cecafa tournament, as the federation has no record of the remittance."Kindly accept, dear Cabinet Secretary, our sincerest gratitude, this even as we await your kind but urgent feedback on the matter."There has been friction between the Sports Ministry and the FA, especially after Mohamed ordered the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike to undertake an inspection of the accounts of the federation.

"The roadmap on the future of FKF will be determined by the findings of the committee. If the audit establishes that everything at the federation is okay, there will be no need to go further," Amina said of why the insection is being undertaken.

"If the committee establishes that there are issues, we shall engage stakeholders on the way forward."