Which footballers are sponsored by Nike? Ronaldo, Mbappe, Lewandowski & list of brand's partners

Chris Burton
Getty

The American sportswear company has been associated with some superstar names and elite teams down the years

From Ronaldo to Ronaldinho via Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, American sportswear giant Nike has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.

It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive swoosh design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.

Who do Nike currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…

Which footballers are sponsored by Nike?

You do not need to look far to find Nike apparel at any given football fixture, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest footwear offerings.

Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.

Talismanic figures at Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are among those to wear Nike boots.

Check out our list below.

Player

Nationality

Riyad Mahrez

Algeria

Luka Modric

Croatia

Ivan Perisic

Croatia

Karim Adeyimi

Germany

Kai Havertz

Germany

Joshua Kimmich

Germany

Jamal Musiala

Germany

Antonio Rudiger

Germany

Leroy Sane

Germany

Martin Odegaard

Norway

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

Mauro Icardi

Argentina

Lautaro Martinez

Argentina

Joao Cancelo

Portugal

Ruben Dias

Portugal

Bruno Fernandes

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Sam Kerr

Australia

Ada Hegerberg

Norway

Christian Eriksen

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel

Denmark

Alek Golovin

Russia

Andy Robertson

Scotland

Thibaut Courtois

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

Eden Hazard

Belgium

Romelu Lukaku

Belgium

Youri Tielemans

Belgium

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Serbia

Dusan Vlahovic

Serbia

Tammy Abraham

England

Patrick Bamford

England

Hakim Ziyech

Morocco

Donyell Malen

Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

Eduardo Camavinga

France

Jack Grealish

England

Jordan Henderson

England

Harry Kane

England

Marcus Rashford

England

Alisson

Brazil

Gabigol

Brazil

Philippe Coutinho

Brazil

Vinicius Jr

Brazil

Marquinhos

Brazil

Richarlison

Brazil

Ansu Fati

Spain

Gerard Pique

Spain

Adama Traore

Spain

Leonardo Bonucci

Italy

Federico Chiesa

Italy

Jorginho

Italy

Marco Verratti

Italy

Alphonso Davies

Canada

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Japan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden

Alexis Sanchez

Chile

Xherdan Shaqiri

Switzerland

Hakan Calhanoglu

Turkey

Edinson Cavani

Uruguay

Sergino Dest

USA

Megan Rapinoe

USA

Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigeria

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabon

Wilfried Zaha

Ivory Coast

Nicolas Pepe

Ivory Coast

Radamel Falcao

Colombia

Hirving Lozano

Mexico

Ousmane Dembele

France

Jules Kounde

France

Alexandre Lacazette

France

Kylian Mbappe

France

Which former footballers were sponsored by Nike?

One of the more prominent partnerships to have been struck up between Nike and leading players on a football field was delivered in the 1990s when a star-studded Brazil side became the subject of some legendary adverts.

Nike also produced a number of cage football advertisements featuring household names of that time, and they continue to live long in the memory, with Ballon d’Or and World Cup winners aplenty having associated themselves with the company at some stage.

Player

Nationality

Sergio Aguero

Argentina

Hernan Crespo

Argentina

Diego Simeone

Argentina

Adriano

Brazil

Roberto Carlos

Brazil

Ronaldo

Brazil

Ronaldinho

Brazil

Romario

Brazil

Geremi

Cameroon

Didier Drogba

Ivory Coast

Alen Boksic

Croatia

Tomas Rosicky

Czech Republic

Peter Schmeichel

Denmark

Jamie Carragher

England

Ashley Cole

England

Robbie Fowler

England

Wayne Rooney

England

Paul Scholes

England

John Terry

England

Ian Wright

England

Fabien Barthez

France

Eric Cantona

France

Youri Djorkaeff

France

David Ginola

France

Thierry Henry

France

Claude Makelele

France

Emmanuel Petit

France

Lilian Thuram

France

Patrick Vieira

France

Oliver Bierhoff

Germany

Miroslav Klose

Germany

Matthias Sammer

Germany

Tony Yeboah

Ghana

Robbie Keane

Ireland

Fabio Cannavaro

Italy

Gennaro Gattuso

Italy

Paolo Maldini

Italy

Filippo Inzaghi

Italy

Andrea Pirlo

Italy

Francesco Totti

Italy

Christian Vieri

Italy

Hidetoshi Nakata

Japan

Jorge Campos

Mexico

Rafa Marquez

Mexico

Edgar Davids

Netherlands

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Netherlands

Robin van Persie

Netherlands

Wesley Sneijder

Netherlands

Jay Jay Okocha

Nigeria

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Norway

Rui Costa

Portugal

Luis Figo

Portugal

Andrey Arshavin

Russia

Hakan Sukur

Turkey

Dwight Yorke

Trinidad & Tobago

Park Ji Sung

South Korea

Cesc Fabregas

Spain

Andres Iniesta

Spain

Carles Puyol

Spain

Tomas Brolin

Sweden

Andriy Shevchenko

Ukraine

Clint Dempsey

USA

Landon Donovan

USA

Ryan Giggs

Wales

Ian Rush

Wales

Which club and international teams are sponsored by Nike?

Any design sporting a famous swoosh is pretty much always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Nike having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.

Their designs have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the reigning world champions and many sides looking to land that crown in Qatar later this year currently tied to the brand.

Clubs sponsored by Nike

Club

League

Inter

Serie A

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1

Atletico Madrid

La Liga

Barcelona

La Liga

RB Leipzig

Bundesliga

Galatasaray

Super Lig

Chelsea

Premier League

Liverpool

Premier League

Tottenham

Premier League

Corinthians

Serie A

National teams sponsored by Nike

Nation

Federation

Nigeria

CAF

England

UEFA

France

UEFA

Netherlands

UEFA

Portugal

UEFA

USA

CONCACAF

Canada

CONCACAF

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Qatar

AFC

Croatia

UEFA

What else do Nike sponsor?

It is not just boots and kits that Nike are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.

They are the official ball supplier for the Premier League, as well as the kits worn by match officials in the English top flight.

Match balls are also provided in Serie A, the A-League and for the Coupe de France while various sporting programmes are sponsored across the globe.