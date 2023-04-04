Where to watch & stream Europa League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

Don't count out the Europa League when hunting for amazing football action. Since the tournament's inception as the UEFA Cup in 1971, we've had some amazing games, from underdogs progressing against giants to formidable teams who have made their mark in the competition.
Audience figures continue to grow year after year, and it's no wonder with the variety of teams that take part each year and the competitive ties that are drawn.
Below you will find a full list of all UEFA Europa League television broadcasters across the world. Deals are in place until 2024.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.
Watch & live stream Europa League in the UK and USA
In the United Kingdom, BT Sport holds the broadcasting rights for the Europa League.
Paramount Plus is the chief broadcaster in the United States, streaming every game live.
|Country
|TV Channel & Stream
|UK
|BT Sport
|USA
|Paramount+
Watch and live stream Europa League in Europe
|Country
|TV Channel & Stream
|Albania
|SuperSport
|Andorra
|Movistar+
|Armenia
|Vivaro Media
|Austria
|ServusTV / Sky Sport / ORF
|Belgium
|Telenet / VRT / RTBF / VOO
|Croatia
|Arena Sport
|Cyprus
|CYTA
|Czech Republic
|AMC Networks / CT
|Denmark
|TV 2
|Finland
|France
|Canal+ / RMC Sport / M6
|Georgia
|Adjarasport / Silk Sport
|Germany
|RTL
|Greece
|Cosmote TV
|Hungary
|MTVA / RTL
|Iceland
|NENT / Syn
|Ireland
|Virgin Media
|Italy
|Sky Sport / DAZN
|Israel
|Charlton
|Kosovo
|ArtSport / Arena Sport
|Moldova
|Prime / Setanta Sport
|Montenegro
|Arena Sport
|Netherlands
|ESPN / Talpa TV
|North Macedonia
|Arena Sport / MRT
|Norway
|Viaplay
|Poland
|TVP / Viaplay
|Portugal
|SIC / Canal 11 / Sport TV
|Romania
|Pro TV
|Russia
|MatchTV
|Serbia
|Arena Sport
|Slovakia
|AMC Networks / RTVS
|Spain
|Movistar+ / Mediaset
|Sweden
|Viaplay
|Switzerland
|Teleclub / CH Media
|Turkey
|Exxen / Saran Media
|Ukraine
|MEGOGO
Watch and live stream Europa League in the Americas
|Country
|TV Channel & Stream
|Argentina
|ESPN
|Bolivia
|ESPN
Brazil
|SBT /ESPN / TV Cultura
|Canada
|DAZN
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports / Sportsmax
|Costa Rica
|ESPN
|Ecuador
|ESPN
|El Salvador
|TCS
|Guatemala
|Chapin TV
|Honduras
|TVC
|Nicaragua
|Canal 10
|Panama
|ESPN
|Peru
|ESPN
|Venezuela
|ESPN
|Uruguay
|ESPN
Watch and live stream Europa League in MENA and Africa
|Country
|TV Channel & Stream
|Middle East
|beIN Sports
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
Watch and live stream Europa League in Asia
|Country
|TV Channel & Stream
|Cambodia
|beIN Sports
|Central Asia
|Saran Media
|China
|PPTV / Tencent / Youku
|Hong Kong
|beIN Sports / PCCW
|India
|Sony Pictures Entertainment
|Indonesia
|Emtek
|Japan
|Wowow
|Laos
|beIN Sports
|Macau
|TDM
|Malaysia
|beIN Sports
|Mongolia
|SPS
|Myanmar
|UEFA.tv
|Phillipines
|TAP DMV
|Singapore
|beIN Sports
|South Korea
|SPOTV
|Taiwan
|ELTA
|Tajikistan
|Varzish TV
|Thailand
|beIN Sports
|Vietnam
|FPT