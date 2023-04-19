Where to watch & stream the FA Cup live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

Worldwide TV channels and online live streams to watch all the action from the English FA Cup

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in world football, with its first tournament played across the 1871-72 English football season. Open to 732 teams across all nine levels of the English football tier system, the competition is renowned for its giant-killings and many iconic moments.

Watched by millions of fans the world over, the information below will arm you with everything you need to know on where to watch FA Cup action where you are.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Where to watch and live stream FA Cup in the US & USA

Broadcast rights for the English FA Cup in the UK are on free-to-air channels BBC and ITV.

BBC have the rights to 18 live games throughout the course of the competition including the final.

ITV, meanwhile, have the rights to 20 live games throughout the course of the competition, also including the final.

In the United States, ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup - you can watch here.

Country TV channel & stream UK BBC / ITV USA ESPN

Watch and live stream FA Cup in Europe

You can see a full list of broadcasters for the FA Cup across Europe, including Spain, France, Germany and more, below.

Country TV channel & stream Albania SuperSport Andorra DAZN Austria DAZN Belgium Eleven Sports Croatia Sport Klub Cyprus CYTA Czech Republic Nova Sport Denmark Viaplay Estonia Viaplay France beIN Sports Germany DAZN Greece Cosmote TV Hungary Spiler TV Iceland SYN HF Ireland Premier Sports Italy DAZN Israel Sport1 Latvia Viaplay Lithuania Viaplay Kosovo SuperSport Moldova Setanta Sports Montenegro Sport Klub North Macedonia Sport Klub Norway Viaplay Poland Eleven Sports Portugal Sport TV Romania Pro TV Russia Match TV Serbia Sport Klub Slovakia Nova Sport Spain DAZN Sweden Viaplay Turkey Tivibu Spor Ukraine Setanta Sports

Watch and live stream FA Cup n the Americas

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in Caribbean and Latin America countries.

Country TV channel & stream Canada Sportsnet Caribbean ESPN Latin America ESPN

Watch and live stream FA Cup in MENA and Africa

Country TV channel & stream Middle East beIN Sports North Africa beIN Sports Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport

Watch and live stream FA Cup in Asia

Country TV channel & stream Cambodia beIN Sports China Bilibili Hong Kong TVB India Sony Ten Indonesia beIN Sports Japan DAZN Laos beIN Sports Macau Macau Cable TV Malaysia Astro SuperSport Mongolia SPS Myanmar SKYNET Sports Phillipines beIN Sports Singapore mio Sports South Korea SPOTV Taiwan ELTA Thailand beIN Sports Vietnam FPT, MyTV

