Where to watch & stream the English Premier League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

The English Premier League is the most popular division in world football attracting as many as 3.2 billion viewers across the globe.

Such popularity brings with it fierce competition from media companies. Over £4.8bn is currently spent on global broadcasting rights to the Premier League. Last year, for the first time ever, the number from overseas rights topped domestic rights for the first time ever.

Most broadcasting rights listed below run through until 2025.

Watch & live stream Premier League in the UK

The current Premier League TV deal sees 200 live games shown in the UK per season.

Games are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video.

BroadcasterLive GamesTV channel & stream
Sky Sports128Watch here
BT Sport52Watch here
Amazon Prime Video20Watch here

Watch and live stream Premier League in the USA

There are a number of ways to watch and stream the English Premier League in the United States.

NBC holds exclusive television rights to the Premier League and is available to watch via a number of streaming services. Big match fixtures are shown on NBC's free-to-air station, while additional matches are shown on the USA Network.

The USA Network can be found through the cable providers listed below, as well as the streaming services listed in bold.

Cable ProvidersStreaming services
AT&T U-VerseSling Blue
Charter SpectrumPeacock
Comcast Xfinitynbcsports.com
Cox CommunicationFubo
DirecTVHulu
DISH NetworkDirecTV Stream
Time Warner Cable HDYouTube TV
Verizon FiOS

Watch and live stream Premier League in Europe

CountryTV channel & stream
AlbaniaDigitAlb
AndorraDAZN
ArmeniaSetantaSports
AustriaSkyDeutschland
BelarusSetantaSports
BelgiumTelenet
CroatiaArenaSport
CyprusCytavision
Czech RepublicCanal+
DenmarkViaplay
EstoniaViaplay
FinlandViaplay
FranceCanal+
GeorgiaSetantaSports
GermanySkyDeutschland
GreeceNovaSports
HungarySpilers
IcelandSiminn
IrelandPremierSports
ItalySkyItalia
IsraelSport5
KosovoArenaSport
LatviaViaplay
LithuaniaViaplay
MoldovaSetantaSports
MontenegroArenaSport
NetherlandsViaplay
North MacedoniaArenaSport
NorwayViaplay
PolandViaplay
PortugalElevenSports
RomaniaDigi
RussiaMatchTV
SerbiaArenaSport
SlovakiaCanal+
SloveniaArenaSport
SpainDAZN
SwedenViaplay
SwitzerlandSkyDeutschland
TurkeybeIN Sports
UkraineSetantaSports

Watch and live stream Premier League in the Americas

CountryTV channel & stream
ArgentinaStar+
BoliviaStar+
BrazilStar+
CanadaFubo
CaribbeanVerticast
Costa RicaParamount+
ColombiaParamount+
EcuadorStar+
El SalvadorParamount+
GuatemalaStar+
HondurasStar+
MexicoStar+
NicaraguaStar+
PanamaParamount+
UruguayStar+
VenezuelaStar+

Watch and live stream Premier League in MENA and Africa

CountryTV channel & stream
Middle East and North AfricabeIN Sports
South AfricaSuperSport
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport

Watch and live stream Premier League in Asia

CountryTV channel & stream
BangladeshStarSports
CambodiaTrueVisions
ChinaiQIYI
Hong Kongnow TV
IndiaStarSports
IndonesiaEmtek
JapanSPOTV
LaosTrueVisions
MacauiQIYI
MalaysiaAstro SuperSport
MongoliaUniSports
MyanmarSky Net
PakistanPTV Sport
PhillipinesSetanta Sports
SingaporeStarHub
South KoreaSPOTV
TaiwanELTA
TajikistanSetanta Sports
ThailandTrueVisions
VietnamK+

