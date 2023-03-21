Where to watch & live stream England Euro 2024 qualifying games

England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Thursday as they take on Italy in their opening clash.
The two teams are set to meet each other for the first time since the Euro 2020 final where Italy edged out the Three Lions in the penalty shootout to lift the title.
In the ongoing international break, Gareth Southgate's side will play two qualifying games against Italy and Ukraine.
Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch England games from the comfort of your couch.
How to watch & stream England games on TV & online
All England matches in the Euro 2024 qualifying round will be broadcast on Channel 4 and can be streamed on All4 in the UK.
In the U.S., England's matches can be watched on Fox Sports and can be streamed on FuboTV, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports App.
|U.S. TV channel & stream:
|FuboTV, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App
|UK TV channel & stream:
|Channel 4, All4
Upcoming England games on TV
|Date
|Game
|TV channel / stream
|Kick-off time (ET)
|Mar 23
|Italy vs England
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
|Mar 26
|England vs Ukraine
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|5pm
|Jun 16
|Malta vs England
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
|Jun 19
|England vs North Macedonia
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
|Sep 9
|Ukraine vs England
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|5:00pm
|Oct 17
|England vs Italy
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|Nov 17
|England vs Malta
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
|Nov 20
|North Macedonia vs England
|Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
|7:45pm
You can see a list of the upcoming England games to watch in the table above.