When will Nigerians be put out of ongoing misery?

The general feeling of discontent now seems to accompany every Nigeria game, with the cup always feeling half-empty rather than half-full.

No, supporters are not spoiled brats.

Their complaints during and after Super Eagles games are justified. They see very little to cheer when the game is ongoing and have few positives to pick out in the aftermath.

Wins are racked up, in general, but the greater sense of unfulfillment persists.

Saturday’s 2-0 success over Liberia put Gernot Rohr’s men on the verge of making the playoff round in World Cup qualifying and, all things considered, they ought to avoid defeat in front of their supporters in Lagos.

Four wins from five and an anomalous defeat against the Central African Republic could so easily be spun positively by anyone perceived to be in Rohr’s corner.

However, a closer inspection of the results and, importantly, performances reveal a clearer picture.

The first 2-0 win over Liberia was down to Kelechi Iheanacho’s brilliance out of nothing, the 2-1 turnaround in Cape Verde was an eyesore and Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Peter Butler’s Lone Stars was another ugly sight.

On another day, one of Victor Osimhen or Taiwo Awoniyi would have netted against CAR in Lagos to spare the blushes of a coach unable to get this talented group playing coherently.

The Napoli man inadvertently hit the woodwork and had a header flash off target, while the debuting Awoniyi missed the Super Eagles’ best chance in that 1-0 defeat.

To date, only the reverse fixture in Douala probably passes for an acceptable showing.

Leon Balogun, culpable for Karl Namnganda’s late goal, opened the scoring and Osimhen made it two before half-time.

It could have been more on the day, but revenge and maximum points tasted tweet as it put the Super Eagles back on track.

That performance may have quietened some disgruntled supporters but the discussion and broader annoyance over the team’s direction under Rohr lingers.

Simply put, fans are fed up with the humdrum football.

Ardent followers of the national team can’t stick around to watch games that previously interested them. The absence of any coherent plan on the pitch is evident even to the most tactically inattentive fan.

The joy of watching Nigeria play is no longer present, with most devotees exasperated by the German tactician who has, somehow, got a talented Super Eagles group playing dreary football.

Indeed, Saturday’s performance gave Nigerians one more thing to complain about.

The Super Eagles won 2-0 but they struggled with ball progression and combination play in the attacking third for nearly 90 minutes.

A facet of their attacks saw the ball often worked to Chidozie Awaziem—one of the wide centre-backs in Tangier—who then lofted balls over the top. This led to the penalty for the opening goal but it was not a sustainable stratagem.

It was disturbing to watch the West African giants toil for the majority of proceedings, and an upset fanbase predictably censured the 68-year-old tactician.

There’s little confidence heading into Tuesday’s meeting with Cape Verde frankly because nobody knows what to expect.

Well, maybe they do.

Another humdrum showing with the expectation individuals come up trumps is probably on the cards. Supporters pulling their hair out in the absence of any visible attacking plan while making do with off-the-cuff solutions by the personnel at the top of the pitch.

Rohr expects more in the final third but the buck stops with him, without a doubt.

“When you score two goals, it's not a disappointment, when you win 2-0 it’s not a disappointment because the penalties were won from a one-on-one situation,” the German stated after Saturday’s win.

“If there was no foul, perhaps, we could have scored in open play. We are happy about the victory.

“In terms of our offensive play, there is still a lot of work to do.”

Avoiding defeat, which will be enough to see the Super Eagles through to the playoff round, will please unhappy supporters but an inkling of coherence up front will doubly encourage fed up and anxious fans.

While it will not wholly appease Super Eagles fans, the appearance of any level of coherence against Cape Verde will suffice for the time being.