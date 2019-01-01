When is the next El Clasico? The dates of Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2019-20 fixtures

Goal brings you all the information about this season's Clasico games, such as when they are, where and how to watch

The 2019-20 season has opened another new era for Real Madrid after a major squad overhaul in which they have welcomed the high-profile signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao.

Following the disappointment of last season, when they finished trophyless, the Blancos are sure to embark on another bid for silverware under Zinedine Zidane.

Barcelona, meanwhile, lifted just one trophy last season - La Liga - as they dealt with the blows of losing out on the Champions League and Copa del Rey titles.

The Spanish champions invested in their squad heavily over the summer with the signing of two stars - Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.

Goal brings you all the information, such as when, where and how to watch the showpiece fixture between two Clasico foes in 2019-20.

When is the next Clasico?

Date Game Venue Competition Mar 1 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Santiago Bernabeu La Liga

The next Clasico, which is the second of the 2019-20 season, will take place on March 1, 2020 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The first Liga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 2019-20 campaign – originally set to be played on October 26 – was postponed and was rescheduled for December 18 following political unrest in the region.

The game itself was tense and, unlike recent seasons, ended scoreless, with Madrid feeling aggrieved that Gareth Bale had a goal ruled out. Despite the fixture date change, there was violence after the game as police clashed with fans .

The two Spanish giants could also potentially meet in the Copa del Rey.

The two sides met four times last year in La Liga and Copa del Rey, with Barcelona annihilating their rivals 5-1 in October before winning the return game 1-0. Ernesto Valverde's side also got the better of Los Blancos in Copa del Rey, eliminating them 4-1 on aggregate during the semi-finals.

How to watch El Clasico

In the UK fans of La Liga can watch games live on TV with Premier Sports and they can stream games using Premier Sports' online player facility. Some games will also be broadcast on FreeSports

In the US, La Liga matches can be watched live with beIN Sports, while the official Liga YouTube page occasionally streams games live.