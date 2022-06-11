When is the game between Sao Tome & Principe and Nigeria and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' Afcon qualification fixture against the Falcons and True Parrots Team

Nigeria would be hoping to consolidate on their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opening day win when they square up against Sao Tome and Principe.

Jose Peseiro’s men kicked off their quest towards qualifying for Cote d’Ivoire with a 2-1 comeback triumph over Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Victory over the Falcons and True Parrots Team will put them in good stead to book an early ticket to the biennial African football showpiece.

For Sao Tome and Principe, they commenced their campaign on a losing note – bowing 5-1 to Guinea-Bissau with Zinho Gano bagging a brace.

Adriano Eusebio’s side knows that anything short of defeating the three-time African kings could ruin their ambition of reaching the tournament for the first time in their history.



WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Sao Tome & Principe and Nigeria is scheduled for 14:00 (West African Time) on Monday, June 13.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 13/6/22 13:00 GMT 14:00 Sao Tome and Principe vs Nigeria AIT, Super Sports

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stade Adrar, Agadir



HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

