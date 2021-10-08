After a humiliating 5-0 loss to Mali on Thursday, Kenya will host the Group E rivals on Sunday, hoping to register a maiden win in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Harambee Stars have two points from three games after drawing 0-0 and 1-1 against Uganda and Rwanda, respectively, in their previous games before going down heavily against Mali - who are now at the top of the pool - at Agadir Stadium in Morocco.

Despite appointing a new coach, Engin Firat, there was nothing to smile about when the Cecafa nation visibly struggled against the West Africans and the home game puts them under more pressure as they must win in order to keep pace with Uganda and the group leaders.

Against Mali, Firat maintained almost the same starting XI structure that had been used by Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee who resigned after taking charge of the Uganda and Rwanda games.

The most striking change made by the Turkish coach was re-introducing Joash Onyango in the first team - and dropped Eugene Asike and Daniel Sakari both of Tusker - but the Simba SC defender was played in an unfamiliar position at right-back.

Despite having five defenders; Eric Ouma, Johnstone Omurwa, Joseph Okumu, Aboud Omar and Onyango in the first team, Kenya struggled to contain Mali who ended up scoring four goals in the first half. Kenyans will also be keen to see whether Firat will deploy two centre-forwards; Michael Olunga and Henry Meja in the return match in Nairobi.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, October 10.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 10/10/21 16:00 EAT 16:00 Kenya vs Mali KBC Channel One

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Nyayo Stadium, Kenya

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will provide comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.