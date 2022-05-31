When is the game between Ecuador and Nigeria and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' international friendly against the Tricolors

Nigeria wrap up their trip to the United States of America with a friendly against Ecuador.

Having bowed 2-1 to Mexico last time out, the Super Eagles would be aiming to return to winning ways against the Tricolors.

The South Americans managed by Gustavo Alfaro will be featuring in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, and they have been zoned in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and reigning African champions Senegal.

The fixture against the three-time African champions, Nigeria will give them an insight into what to expect against Aliou Cisse’s Lions of Teranga when the global football showpiece gets underway in November.

Both countries have never met at any level of football, nonetheless, the match is expected to produce fireworks.

NFF.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Mexico is scheduled for 01:30 (West African Time) on Friday, June 3.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 3/6/22 12:30 GMT 01:30 Ecuador vs Nigeria NFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.