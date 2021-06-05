When is the game between Cameroon and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles international friendly against the five-time African kings

Cameroon take on Nigeria for the second time in five days in June’s international friendly.

In the first encounter played on Friday, Toni Conceicao’s men won 1-0 despite the Super Eagles dominating ball possession.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's 37th minute goal settled the keenly contested affair at the Wiener Neustadter Stadium.

This time around, Rohr’s team would be hoping to return to winning ways as they continue preparations for September’s World Cup qualification games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The international friendly has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, June 8.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 08/06/21 17:00 GMT 6:00 PM Cameroon vs Nigeria Super Sports

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Wiener Neustadt Stadium, Vienna

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.