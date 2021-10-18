When is Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia and how can I watch?

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will meet for the first time this season in the FKF Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

The two Kenyan giants were scheduled to face off on October 17 but the game was pushed forward since Gor Mahia were taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup where they played an away game against Al-Ahly Merowe on Friday.

During the leg in Cairo, Gor Mahia came from a goal down to beat the Sudanese side 3-1 courtesy of goals from winger Samuel Onyango, who converted from the penalty spot, Benson Omalla, and Jules Ulimwengu.

The FKF has confirmed to Goal the derby could be staged at Kasarani Stadium or Thika Municipal Stadium.

“The home team, who are AFC Leopards have booked Kasarani Stadium for the fixture but if they don’t get access to the venue, then we will use Thika Stadium for the match,” FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Monday.

Last season, the two rivals served Kenyans with drab derbies as both matches ended in 0-0 draws while in the previous season, it was Gor Mahia who sealed the double over Ingwe after winning the first round meeting 4-1 and then the second meeting 1-0.

The two teams have a point to prove this season since they failed to win the title in the last campaign as Tusker managed to finish at the top of the 18-team table with 65 points from 32 matches.

AFC Leopards finished fourth with 48 points, Gor Mahia came a distant eighth with 45 points, and it was the first time in four years that K’Ogalo had missed out on the top-flight title.

But K’Ogalo did not end the season empty-handed as they beat Ingwe 4-1 on penalties to lift the FKF Shield Cup in the final at Nyayo Stadium.

While AFC Leopards have played two matches so far in this campaign beating champions Tusker 1-0 in the opener and drawing 0-0 against KCB, Gor have only played one match, a 2-1 win against the Bankers.

This will be the first derby for Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison while Patrick Aussems of AFC Leopards, has overseen two derbies – one in the league and the Shield Cup final

Gor Mahia have won the league title a record 18 times, while AFC have 12 league titles to their name since they last won it in 1998.

The two clubs have been bitter rivals since they first locked horns on May 5, 1968.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The FKF Premier League fixture has been scheduled for 15:00 (East African Time) on Wednesday, October 20.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 20/10/21 15:00 15:00 AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia StarTimes/KTN

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.