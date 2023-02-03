When is Mane back from injury? Bayern Munich star ruled out of Champions League last-16 first leg against PSG

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane won't be back in time for his side's Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with PSG, but will return shortly after.

Mane out until end of month

Sustained tibia injury before World Cup

Mbappe ruled out for PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane suffered a lower leg injury just before the World Cup, and had surgery to fix a tendon in his right tibia. The Senegal international has made a quick recovery, and is back to ball work, but isn't expected to be available until the end of the month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are struggling with injury issues of their own as they head into the tie. Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the next few weeks after straining his quad, while it's unclear whether Neymar and Sergio Ramos will be available.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann gave some more insight into Mane's fitness: "I'm expecting him to return in mid or late February. Things are looking good and he's pain-free. He will definitely miss the first leg against PSG."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? The winger should return by the end of February, and be ready to face PSG in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.