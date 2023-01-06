When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Date, time, teams & where to watch live

Everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round draw in the 2022-23 campaign

The 2022-23 FA Cup third round has mouth-watering clashes such as Manchester United vs Everton, Liverpool vs Wolves and Chelsea vs Manchester City, with the pressure on some of the bigger teams in the competition.

A place in the fourth round of the competition is the prize, as the number of participants are reduced to 32.

So, when does the draw for the FA Cup fourth round take place, where can you watch and which teams will be in the hat? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the 2022-23 FA Cup fourth round draw?

What: FA Cup fourth round draw Date: January 9, 2023 Time: 10:30pm GMT TV channel: ITV1 Stream: ITVX

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, January 9, 2023. It will start by around 10:30pm GMT (5:30pm ET), directly after the game between Oxford United and Arsenal which starts at 8pm GMT.

Which teams are in the 2022-23 FA Cup fourth round draw?

A total of 32 teams will be involved in the FA Cup fourth round, with all the teams putting their best efforts in order to reach the final at the iconic Wembley Stadium and lift the coveted trophy.

The draw numbers will be added here once they are announced. You can see the third round fixtures here.

Where to watch 2022-23 FA Cup fourth round draw on TV & stream live

The fourth round draw will be televised live in the UK on ITV1, who are also covering the telecast of the game between Oxford United and Arsenal, with streaming on ITVX.

BBC and ITV have the rights to broadcast FA Cup action in the UK, with streaming available on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX apps.

ESPN holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the U.S., with live streaming on ESPN+ along with the occasional televised matches.

Country TV channel Stream United Kingdom ITV1 ITVX United States ESPN ESPN+

FA Cup 2022-23 round dates

Date Round Aug 6-Oct 15, 2022 Qualifying rounds Nov 5, 2022 First round proper Nov 26, 2022 Second round proper Jan 7, 2023 Third round proper Jan 28, 2023 Fourth round proper Mar 1, 2023 Fifth round proper Mar 18, 2023 Quarter-finals Apr 22, 2023 Semi-finals Jun 3, 2023 Final

The 2022-23 FA Cup began on August 6, 2022 - with the qualifying rounds getting started on that date as they ran through to October 15.

November 4 delivered the first round proper, with 48 teams joining the 32 winners from the qualifying stages.

The third round will kick off in early January, once those from the top and second tiers are back up to speed following the World Cup break, while the final itself is due to be held at Wembley Stadium on June 3, 2023.