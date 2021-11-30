When is Caf Confederation Cup clash between CS Sfaxien vs Tusker and how can I watch?

Tusker will face a tall order when they travel to face CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in their Caf Confederation Cup return leg play-off clash at Stade Taieb Mhiri on Sunday, December 5.

Despite being the dominant side, the Brewers failed to make use of home ground advantage in the first leg meeting with the game ending 0-0 at Nyayo Stadium.

Tusker had the ball in the net after Jackson Macharia beat goalkeeper Mahmoud Ghorbel in the Sfaxien goal but it was ruled out by centre referee Thando Ndzandzeka from South Africa, who claimed there was a handball in the build-up.

The decision left the Brewers coach Robert Matano a disappointed man, insisting the goal should have been allowed to stand.

“The referee hurt us with his decision not to allow the goal; it would have been vital for us,” Matano told GOAL.

“But the boys did well, they gave their best, I saw maturity in the team and urgency as well, but our undoing was also not taking the chances we created.

“Our start was not good but we settled well and increased our tempo. For our fans, no need to be worried, we are going to score away and win the match. I am Robert Matano, I believe in myself; I am not a loser, I am a winner.”

Tusker have always struggled when playing teams from North Africa, the most recent being in the Champions League where they suffered a 5-0 aggregate defeat to Zamalek of Egypt to drop to the Confederation Cup.

The Brewers also failed to use home ground advantage as they lost 1-0 against Zamalek in the first meeting before they suffered a 4-0 defeat in the return leg staged in Alexandria.

Sfaxien are yet to lose a game at home this campaign in the competition, reaching the play-off stage after a 4-1 aggregate win against Nigeria side Bayelsa United in the second round.

After losing the first meeting 1-0 at Samson Siasia Sports Stadium, the North Africans recovered to win the second leg 4-0 at Stade Taieb Mhiri.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Caf Confederation Cup fixture has been scheduled for 20:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, December 5.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 05/12/21 20:00 20:00 CS Sfaxien vs Tusker KBC

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Stade Taieb Mhiri, Tunis

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.