FA Cup trophy FA Cup draw balls general view
Ryan Kelly

When is the FA Cup second round draw? Date, time, ball numbers & where to watch live

FA CupWrexhamBirminghamCharltonReading

Everything you need to know about the upcoming draw for the second round of the FA Cup.

The 2024-25 FA Cup 'proper' has kicked off and we are nearly into the second round already, with the first round drawing to a conclusion.

Traditional 'big guns' await in the third round, so there will be a keen interest in what ties are in store in the second round.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the upcoming FA Cup second-round draw.

When is the FA Cup second-round draw?

Date:November 3, 2024
Time:7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET
Stream:BBC iPlayer (BBC Two)

The second round draw for the 2024-25 FA Cup will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2024. It will take place at approximately 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET).

How to watch the FA Cup second round draw - TV channel & live stream

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will take place during BBC Two's FA Cup highlight show, which can also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

Kelly Somers will host the draw ceremony, with assistance from former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey and ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

FA Cup games are broadcast live on BBC and ITV in the UK, with ESPN and ESPN+ showing games in the United States.

Which teams are in the FA Cup second-round draw?

A total of 40 teams will compete in the second round of the FA Cup. Only the winners from the first round are involved, with no new teams entering at this stage of the competition. To help you follow the draw as it happens, you can see the ball numbers below.

FA Cup second-round ball numbers:

Ball numberTeam
1Cheltenham Town
2Doncaster Rovers
3Morecambe
4Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient
5Exeter City
6Wigan Athletic
7Tamworth
8Brackley Town
9Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town
10Wycombe Wanderers
11Bradford City
12Gainsborough Trinity
13Burton Albion
14Oldham Athletic
15Bromley
16Walsall
17Wealdstone
18Bristol Rovers
19MK Dons or Wimbledon
20Solihull Moors
21Stockport County
22Reading
23Stevenage
24Kettering Town
25Accrington Stanley
26Swindon Town
27Salford City
28Dagenham & Redbridge
29Barnsley
30Chesham United or Lincoln City
31Chesterfield
32Charlton Athletic
33Notts County
34Crawley Town
35Harrogate Town or Wrexham
36Cambridge United
37Blackpool
38Harborough Town
39Sutton United or Birmingham City
40Peterborough United

When will the FA Cup second-round matches be played?

The 2024-25 FA Cup second-round fixtures will take place between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2, which is the beginning of a busy festive period for many clubs.

The late November/early December date means teams will have roughly four weeks to prepare for their opponents once the draw is made.

