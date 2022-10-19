When will the England World Cup 2022 squad be announced? Dates for preliminary & final panel submissions

The Three Lions squad for Qatar 2022 will soon be known - so when will Gareth Southgate announce his selection?

England head to Qatar this November in the hope of adding another World Cup star to their jerseys as they aim to win a competition that has eluded them since 1966. The Three Lions will be among the favourites, having finished runners-up at Euro 2020, as well as boasting some of the best players in the game.

Gareth Southgate will have a serious headache on his hands to settle on a final squad to bring to the Middle East, with so many top talents champing at the bit for a chance to represent their country on the biggest stage in football.

So, when will he announce his England squad for the tournament and who will he pick? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When will England's World Cup 2022 squad be announced?

Southgate is expected to announce the final England squad for World Cup 2022 on November 10, 2022. That is three days before the deadline of November 13.

Prior to confirming his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar, the Three Lions boss will be required to submit a provisional or preliminary squad to FIFA by October 21, 2022.

The preliminary panel, which is technically known as a 'release list', can feature up to 55 players, who are placed on standby for inclusion in the final 26-player pool.

As noted, the final deadline for squad submission is November 13, which is seven days before the opening game of World Cup 2022.

Replacements can be drafted into the squad in the event of injuries or illness such as COVID-19 up until the day before the team's first game. In England's case, their first game comes on November 21, against Iran.

Getty

Who will Gareth Southgate include in the England World Cup squad?

We will not know for sure who is definitely in Southgate's England squad for World Cup 2022 until he formally announces it, but the most recent squad, injuries and the form of players usually gives a good indication.

With a squad of 26, a breakdown might go something like: three goalkeepers, 12 defenders, five midfielders and six forwards.

You can see the last England squad selected by Southgate for September's Nations League games against Italy and Germany below.

Last England squad (vs Germany, September 26, 2022)

Position Players Goalkeepers Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson Defenders Reece James, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fikayo Tomori Midfielders Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse Forwards Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford missed the September international games with a thigh injury, but the Everton goalkeeper is expected to have a seat on the plane along with Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope, with Dean Henderson in reserve.

Defenders

Southgate has a fairly settled preference when it comes to his back line, with the likes of John Stones and Harry Maguire - whom the England boss stood by despite club form difficulties - among those favoured at centre-back.

Kyle Walker would be a certainty for inclusion, but the Manchester City man faces a race against time to regain fitness, as would Chelsea wing-back Reece James, who is set to miss out after being laid low for eight weeks with a knee injury.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been second fiddle for England, but chances of being included for the World Cup received a boost with James' injury. Other defenders who are in with a good chance to get the call include Eric Dier, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Ben Chilwell.

Arsenal defender Ben White and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings are also fighting for inclusion.

Getty

Midfielders

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham appear to be destined for Qatar, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson providing experience in the middle too. Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is also a favoured option of Southgate, while Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse provides a potent set-piece threat.

Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips would ordinarily be a nailed-on member of the squad, but a shoulder injury means he is a serious concern for Southgate, while Jesse Lingard and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher are knocking on the door too.

Forwards

In the forward line, Harry Kane will be going to Qatar barring any major incident. The Tottenham striker is one of the best in the world and dons the captain's armband for the Three Lions.

The attack is England's strongest and most competitive area, with stars such as Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka in the pool.

One of Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham or Ollie Watkins will be vying to be the like-for-like back-up to Kane, while players such as Saka and Rashford, who can play in a variety of roles have an advantage.

GOAL has been keeping track of who is likely to be in the England squad and who isn't here.