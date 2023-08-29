When is the Carabao Cup third round draw? TV channel, live stream, teams, dates & where to watch

Everything you need to know about the draw for the third round and how to watch live.

The Carabao Cup is already in full swing, with the third round draw set to take place this week.

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the 12 non-European Premier League teams set to be involved in the second round, which kicks-off on Tuesday evening.

The third round sees all the top teams in the Premier League enter the competition, so a few all-Premier League clashes could be in the offing.

Teams from League One and the Championship will definitely be in the mix for the draw, meaning there could be a few "giant-killings" to come next round.

So what date is the third round draw and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

What: Carabao Cup third-round draw When: Aug 30, 2023 Time: 10:15 pm BST

The Carabao Cup third-round draw will take place on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. It is scheduled to get underway at approximately a late time of 10:15pm BST after the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers' clash with Everton.

How to watch & stream Carabao Cup third round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round draw will be part of Sky Sports Football's coverage of the second round clash between Doncaster Rovers and Everton.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with streaming available on the Sky Go or the NOW TV app in the United Kingdom.

Alternatively, fans can watch it for free on the Sky Sports Football's official YouTube channel.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The third round also won’t be split into northern and southern sections like previous rounds. A total of 32 clubs will play in the third round of the competition, where things start to really heat up.

That’s because, though the chunk of Premier League clubs entered the cup in the second round of the competition, in the third round, top-flight teams who have European commitments will also enter the draw. This adds extra spice for the "smaller" clubs still in the hat for the next round.

The ball numbers for the draw have not yet been confirmed, but alongside all of the winners of the second round ties that take place this mid-week (Tuesday and Wednesday), the eight Premier League teams who are competing in Europe this season will join the draw, which includes the current holders of the competition, Manchester United, who will begin their title defence.

The Red Devils will also be joined in the hat for the third round by other heavy-hitters such as Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Below is list of teams who will feature in the third-round draw of the Carabao Cup:

North Section South Section Bolton/Middlesbrough Birmingham City/Cardiff City Port Vale/Crewe Bristol City/Norwich City Salford City/Leeds United Exeter City/Stevenage Sheffield Wednesday/Mansfield Town Fulham/Tottenham Stoke City/Rotherham United Luton Town/Gillingham Tranmere Rovers/Leicester City Newport County/Brentford Wolves/Blackpool Plymouth Argyle/Crystal Palace Doncaster Rovers/Everton Portsmouth/Peterborough United Harrogate Town/Blackburn Rovers Reading/Ipswich Town Nottingham Forest/Burnley Swansea City/Bournemouth Sheffield United/Lincoln City Wycombe Wanderers/Sutton United Wrexham/Bradford

Chelsea/Wimbledon

Premier League teams (involved in Europe) Manchester United (current holders) Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United Aston Villa

When are the Carabao Cup third round games played?

The third-round of the Carabao Cup will take place on the week commencing September 25.