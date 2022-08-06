GOAL brings you all you need to know about the draw, including the date, time, venue and the teams that are taking part

African clubs will learn their fates in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup as teams commence their journey towards continental glory.

Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club stunned Al Ahly to win the Champions League diadem, whereas RS Berkane claimed the Confederation Cup for the second time following a 5-4 penalty triumph over Orlando Pirates.

However, both teams may not have an easy run at glory this time around, with the likes of Club Africain, USM Alger, CS Sfaxien and Remo Stars set to challenge.

With clubs and supporters eagerly anticipating the 2022-23 campaign, GOAL brings you all you need to know about Caf Interclub competitions draw.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE DRAW?

Backpagepix.

Event Date Venue Caf Inter Club competitions draw Monday, August 8 CAF Headquarters, Cairo

The draw for the 2022-23 Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup draw preliminary round takes place at 14:00 WAT (13:00 GMT / 15:00 CET) on Monday, August 8. The ceremony will be held at the Confederation of African Football Headquaters in Cairo.