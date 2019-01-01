When does the 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony take place?

Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi are among the favourites to succeed Luka Modric as the game's outstanding individual figure

Luka Modric made history when he was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2018, beating out the likes of mercurial favourites (and winners) Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virgil van Dijk, however, has emerged as a strong contender for the prize following his impressive Champions League-winning year with Liverpool.

So could the Messi/Ronaldo duality be broken once again? Goal has all the details.

This year's ceremony will take place on Monday December 2 , with red carpet proceedings beginning at 4pm GMT (11am ET).

The 2019 Ballon d’Or will be the 64th in the history of the prestigious award, which was first given to Sir Stanley Mattews in 1956. Sandy Heribert and Didier Drogba are set to host this year's edition of the ceremony.

The prize has historically been organised by France Football magazine, with the initial 30-man shortlist revealed on October 21 .

Van Dijk is a favourite to scoop up the award for the first time alongside perennial nominees Messi and Ronaldo.

Seven Liverpool players – Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum – were nominated for this year's award.

Paris' Theatre du Chatelet will be the venue, the Grand Palais playing host to the awards in 2018 and the main prize being won by Luka Modric, followed by Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann in second and third respectively.

This year, a new trophy - the Yachine Trophy - will be awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year.

In 2018, the organisers moved to incorporate the first Ballon d’Or Feminin for the best female player in the game, and the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best male under-21 footballer. These awards were won by Ada Hegerberg and Kylian Mbappe.

