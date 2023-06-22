When is the Carabao Cup first round draw? Time, teams, where to watch on TV & stream live online

Everything you need to know about the draw for the Carabao Cup first round and how to watch live

The Carabao Cup 2023/24 will begin swiftly after the EFL season kicks off in August. After the first round of fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two, clubs will quickly switch focus to the first domestic piece of silverware available.

So, when is the first round draw, which teams have been assigned which ball number, and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.

When is the Carabao Cup first round draw?

What:Carabao Cup first-round draw
When:June 22, 2023
TV channel:Sky Sports Main Event

The Carabao Cup first round draw will take place on Thursday 22 June as part of the EFL’s fixture release day.

Round One will see 36 matches drawn, including those of newly promoted to the EFL Notts County and Wrexham and recently relegated from the Premier League in Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup first round draw?

The draw will be separated into Northern and southern sections.

Round One will see 36 matches drawn as all 24 teams from League Two, and League One are involved.

All 24 Championship clubs, including the recently-demoted Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, are set to feature in the first-round draw - despite some relegated sides receiving a bye in previous years.

The second round will see the 12 Premier League teams not involved in Europe included. The eight Premier League teams that are also competing in a European competition will enter the competition in the third round.

Ball No.North SectionBall No.South Section
1Accrington Stanley1AFC Wimbledon
2Barnsley 2Birmingham City
3Barrow3Bristol City
4Blackburn Rovers4Bristol Rovers
5Blackpool5Cambridge United
6Bolton Wanderers6Cardiff City
7Bradford City7Charlton Athletic
8Burton Albion8Cheltenham Town
9Carlisle United9Colchester Town
10Crewe Alexandra10Coventry City
11Derby County11Crawley Town
12Doncaster Rovers12Exeter City
13Fleetwood Town13Forest Green Rovers
14Grimsby Town14Gillingham
15Harrogate Town15Ipswich Town
16Huddersfield Town16Leyton Orient
17Hull City17Millwall
18Leeds United18Miltons Keynes Dons
19Leicester City19Newport County
20Lincoln City20Northampton Town
21Mansfield Town21Norwich City
22Middlesbrough22Oxford United
23Morecambe23Peterborough United
24Notts County24Plymouth Argyle
25Port Vale25Portsmouth
26Preston North End26Queens Park Rangers
27Rotherham United27Reading
28Salford City28Southampton
29Sheffield Wednesday29Stevenage
30Shrewsbury Town30Sutton United
31Stockport County31Swansea City
32Stoke City32Swindon Town
33Sunderland33Watford
34Tranmere Rovers34Wycombe Wanderers
35Walsall
36West Bromwich Albion
37Wigan Athletic
38Wrexham

How can I watch or stream the Carabao Cup first round draw?

The first round of the Carabao Cup draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 2.30pm on Thursday the 22nd of June as part of the EFL fixture release day.

Country

TV channel

Stream

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Sky Go, NOW TV

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup in the UK, with streaming available on the Sky Go or the NOW TV app.

When will Carabao Cup fourth round games be played?

The Carabao Cup first-round matches will take place on the week commencing Monday, August 7.

