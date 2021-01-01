African All Stars

‘What's happened to Aguero’ – Twitter slams Argentina star for failed Panenka against Mendy’s Chelsea

The Citizens could have taken a two-goal lead against the Blues at half-time, albeit, the 32-year-old didn’t make the most of his penalty

Football fans have expressed their disappointment after seeing Sergio Aguero’s failed Panenka attempt in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

After Pep Guardiola’s men had taken the lead through Raheem Sterling in the 44th minute, the Citizens were awarded a penalty just before half-time after referee Anthony Taylor spotted a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero, in his last season at City, stepped up to the spot but opted for a poor Panenka attempt that was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

That proved costly as Thomas Tuchel’s men cancelled their deficit before scoring the winner in the closing stages of the game.

The Argentine superstar has not been spared by angry football fans on Twitter.

