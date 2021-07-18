What records can USWNT star Lloyd, Brazil's Formiga & others break at the Olympic Games?

Many icons of the women's game have records well in their sights this summer at the Tokyo 2020 women's football tournament

U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd is among the players chasing down personal records at Tokyo 2020, as well as a third Olympic gold medal.

Brazil's 43-year-old midfielder Formiga, set to appear at an incredible seventh Olympic Games, is another with history in her sights, along with her international team-mate Marta.

Goal breaks down all the player records on the line this summer, from goalscoring milestones to historic appearance hauls...

Carli Lloyd

Lloyd could break a plethora of records this summer. The 39-year-old currently has eight goals at the Olympics, one fewer than Abby Wambach, meaning she could become the USWNT's all-time leading scorer at the Games.

She could even become the tournament's top scorer, too. That record is currently held by Cristiane, who scored 14 goals for Brazil across four Olympics.

To equal or break that record, though, Lloyd would need to equal or break the record set by Christine Sinclair for most goals scored in a single tournament. The Canadian netted six times at London 2012.

Lloyd also shares a record with former USWNT forward Tiffeny Milbrett for goals in gold medal matches. The pair are level on most goals in the Olympic finals, with three each.

Should the U.S. go all the way again this year, Lloyd would have a chance to break that – and extend a record she set herself in 2012. When the forward scored against Japan nine years ago, she became the oldest goalscorer in a final, aged 30 years and 24 days.

The final milestone in Lloyd's sights this summer regards appearances. The USWNT player with the most matches played at the Olympics is Christie Pearce, who featured in 22. Lloyd is currently on 16, meaning she can level Pearce if the U.S. reach a medal match and she plays in every game.

Formiga

It's not so much that Formiga can break records this summer, as extend them, given she already holds so many.

First of all, she will set a new record for the most tournament appearances. This will be the seventh Games where women's football has been included, having been introduced in 1996, and the legendary midfielder is the only player to have played in all of them.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star is also set to extend her own record for the most matches played at the Olympics. She has featured in 29 – a tally that cannot even be matched by anyone else this summer.

Should she step foot on the pitch in Japan, there is one record she can break that doesn't belong to her, though.

Former Brazil goalkeeper Meg became the oldest player ever to feature in the women's football tournament, aged 40 years and 213 days old, when she played against Norway in 1996.

At 43, Formiga will surpass that with a single appearance at this year's Games.

Marta

Marta is another player with the Olympics' all-time goalscoring record in her sights. The Brazilian currently has 10 goals at the tournament, four behind Cristiane. Given she's still only 35, she could even have another tournament in her to try to overtake her former team-mate.

One record she will need another Olympics to break is Formiga's for the most games played. Marta is currently on 22, seven behind her compatriot, with six being the maximum number of matches she can play this summer.

Christine Sinclair

Joining Lloyd and Marta in the hunt to be the record Olympic goalscorer is Sinclair, the all-time international top goalscorer. She is closer than her two rivals as well, having scored 11 times at the event. That puts her three goals behind Cristiane.

Should the Canada international manage to outscore everyone this summer, she would become just the second player to win two Golden Boot awards as well. Cristiane shared the prize with Birgit Prinz in 2004, before winning it outright in 2008. Sinclair claimed the prize in 2012.

The 38-year-old can also set a new record within the Canada women's national team for most matches played at the Olympics.

Sophie Schmidt, expected to play a less prominent role in the squad this summer, and Diana Matheson, who has retired, currently share that record, having played 16 times, with Sinclair just behind on 15.

