What is Netflix's Sunderland documentary & how to stream it

Netflix is airing a second season of the Sunderland documentary, following the woeful campaign that ended in the Black Cats' relegation to League One

Netflix have released an eight-part documentary series following the demise of Sunderland as they plummeted into League One – and now they are set to release a second season this spring.

'Sunderland Till I Die' follows not only the on goings inside the club, but the spirit of a loyal fanbase who had to endure their two worst seasons in history one after another.

What is 'Sunderland Til I Die'?

'Sunderland Til I Die' is a Netflix-commissioned documentary released on December 14, 2018 following the fall of Sunderland in the 2017-18 season that culminated in their relegation to League One.

Following nine seasons in the Premier League, Sunderland suffered their worst season under new manager David Moyes and finished the campaign bottom of the table with just 24 points. Things got even worse in the Championship, however, following the transfer of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to Everton and Chris Coleman's woeful reign as manager that ended as the club were relegated to League One the next season.

The mini-series was produced by a group of filmmaking Sunderland fans who have been involved in multiple big sports film projects such as 'I Am Bolt' and 'Class of '92'.

It follows a set of fans who almost feel as if they are grieving as something they love so much is stripped away from them.

The documentary isn't all doom and gloom for any Sunderland supporter watching, however. Following the fanbase's emotions throughout the season instils a sense of pride from locals, and the series ends with an appearance from club owner Stewart Donald promising a brighter future at the Stadium of Light.

'Sunderland Til I Die' Season 2 release date

Netflix confirmed that a second season of the series is set to arrive on the platform on April 1.

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 arrives on April 1st. And no, we didn't do that on purpose. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 4, 2020

How can I watch 'Sunderland Til I Die'?

The series will exclusively be on the streaming service Netflix.

Netflix is available from £7.99 a month and can be watched on most devices that connect to the internet. Netflix offer a one-month free trial to new customers, so if you haven't signed up previously you can binge-watch the show for no cost at all.

New users can sign up for an account and a one-month free trial here .