What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth and how much does the Juventus star earn?

The Portugal captain made a sensational switch to Serie A in 2018 and boasts a number of sponsorships and business ventures

(For the Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, click here)

Cristiano Ronaldo may have taken a slight wage cut in swapping Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, but the Portugal star remains one of the biggest earners in football.

His €100 million (£88m/$117m) move to Serie A means that he has had to get used to a change of scenery and adapt to the Italian game, but it hasn't altered his appetite for business.

More teams

The Portugal star has more than his fair share of sponsorship deals across a variety of industries and he has even added to his ventures since moving to Italy.

But exactly how much is Ronaldo now worth? It's difficult to say exactly but what is clear is that he will be firmly among the highest-paid athletes in the world for a while yet.

Contents

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

Net worth: £361 million ($466m) Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals, business investments Date of Birth: February 5, 1985 Country of birth: Portugal

Most sources estimate the Ronaldo's net worth to be around £361m ($466m), but no one can really claim to have a bulletproof idea of what Ronaldo is worth except his management company.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo is second on the list of highest paid footballers in the world in 2019, with earnings of $109m (£84m). He was behind just Lionel Messi in the latest rankings, who came first, but remains ahead of Neymar.

The Portuguese ranked sixth in the top 100 celebrities in 2019 - behind Messi (in fourth), Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift (who took the top spot).

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary?

Ronaldo's contract at Juventus is believed to be worth €30m ($34m/£26m) a year, meaning he is by some distance the best paid player in Serie A. His contract is set to run for four years until 2022, meaning he stands to earn €120 million for his trouble in Turin.

Prior to his switch to Juve, Ronaldo had signed a new contract with Real Madrid in November of 2016, which was reported to be around £365,000 a week before bonuses.

The Portugal captain's contract earnings mean that he is among the most lucratively rewarded footballers in the world, along with his arch-rival Lionel Messi, whose latest contract has been reported to be worth in excess of £500,000 a week, and Neymar, whose Paris Saint-Germain deal is said to be worth a staggering £537,000 weekly after tax.

Before those contracts were signed the only footballers who earned more than Ronaldo were Carlos Tevez, who was on a reported £615,000 a week during his time at Shanghai Shenhua, and Oscar, who is paid £400,000 a week by Shanghai SIPG.

Timeframe Earnings Per second €0.95 Per minute €57.10 Per hour €3,424 Per day €82,191 Per week €576,923 Per month €2.5m Per year €30m

*Based on reported Juventus salary

What sponsorship deals does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo's most significant sponsorship deal is with Nike, which was renewed around the same time he extended his last Madrid contract.

The latest agreement is said to be the second lifetime contract the sportswear giant has handed out after it offered similar terms to three-time NBA champion LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers icon's deal has been speculated to be worth in excess of $1 billion in total, though exactly how that breaks down year-by-year is kept under wraps.

Naturally, many have assumed that Ronaldo has signed on a comparable basis. Though the $1bn figure seems extraordinary, it is worth noting that sponsorship analysts Hookit estimated that Ronaldo's social-media presence alone was worth an incredible $474m to Nike in 2016.

Prior to the new agreement, most sources had Ronaldo's annual earnings from Nike at a few million less than his old Madrid salary.

Beyond Nike, Ronaldo has had endorsement deals with the likes of Armani, Tag Heuer, Egyptian Steel, Herbalife, Italia Independent, Clear, PokerStars and Castrol.

What businesses does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

As well as representing a number of brands, Ronaldo has created his own around the CR7 image. It is mostly centred on his underwear line but has also evolved to include various other clothing, leisure and home products.

In addition, Ronaldo has two hotels - named Pestana CR7 - in Portugal: one in the capital, Lisbon, and another in Funchal, his hometown on the island of Madeira. In late 2016, he expanded into gyms in a partnership with US health company Crunch , with the first outlet under the 'CR7 Fitness' name opened in Madrid.

In March 2019, Ronaldo launched a hair transplant clinic in Spain called Insparya. "This project is going to be a success, as we want to help the Spaniards and the Spanish economy," Ronaldo said at the opening.

Expect to see the 35-year-old expand further into these area as his playing days draw to a close, with Michael Jordan proving that the names of the greatest players retain their value even after retirement.

What charity work does Cristiano Ronaldo do?

It would be unfair to say Ronaldo does not strive to put some of his fortune towards the greater good - in fact, in 2015 he was recognised by Dosomething.org as the most charitable sports star in the world.

The website acclaimed Ronaldo for using his fame to promote a variety of causes including childhood hunger, obesity and biodiversity and highlighted an $83,000 donation to a 10-year-old fan in need of brain surgery as well as a $165,000 contribution to a cancer centre in Portugal that treated his mother.

After the 2016 Champions League final, it was reported that the ex-Manchester United man instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to donate his €600,000 win bonus to a non-governmental organisation. Ronaldo has supported the likes of UNICEF, World Vision and Save the Children in the past.

A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria. @SavetheChildren pic.twitter.com/Zsdvu2nuXd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 23, 2016

In 2016, Ronaldo recorded a message for the children affected by the conflict in Syria and made what Save the Children described as a "generous" donation to their cause.

How many social media followers does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

According to Hookit, Ronaldo became the first athlete to reach a combined 200 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

His Facebook page, in particular, is by far the most popular of any athlete on the platform. Ronaldo has over 122 million likes - far more than Messi's 90 million and even further ahead of the top non-footballer, Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, who is back on 57 million.

On Instagram, meanwhile, Ronaldo also leads the way as the most-followed person with 220 million followers. That places him second overall, behind only the official Instagram account, having gone ahead of Selena Gomez, The Rock and Ariana Grande.