What football team does Conor McGregor support & could UFC star buy a club?

The Irish UFC champion has outlined his ambition of purchasing stakes in a club, but could he completely take over one like Manchester United?

After Manchester United fans took to protest their club's ownership by the Glazer Family, an unlikely name has come up in a potential successor of the Red Devils – Irish boxer Conor McGregor.

So has the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight double-champion put himself up as a potential club owner, and what team does he support? Goal takes a look.

What team does Conor McGregor support?

McGregor is a dedicated Manchester United fan, having followed the Red Devils since childhood.

“I was more a player than a watcher back then, but Manchester United was my team," McGregor told the Man Utd official website . "It was only the other day I came across an old picture of myself wearing that infamous grey United jersey, which I bought with my [First Holy] Communion money at eight years of age.

"I see my son when I look at that photo. I’d love to know where it is now. A truly ‘Notorious’ football jersey!



“Then they had the don of football at the helm, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. To have that much success over such a long period is remarkable and something I continue to aspire to. And he did it by nurturing youngsters into stars and not by spending and spending and spending like some of these other managers."

Could Conor McGregor buy Man Utd?

The Irish boxer revealed that he had begun discussions of acquiring shares in Scottish side Celtic, while also stating that he is interested in purchasing stakes in Manchester United in the future.

McGregor shed light on his plans during a Q&A with a fan on Twitter, after joking before that he could buy Manchester United following the controversial European Super League plans.

When a fan pressed him on his plans to buy the club, McGregor clarified his stance and stated that discussions with Celtic came first – but still felt that he could do 'big things for a club' such as Man Utd.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

"A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest," said McGregor.



"To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!



"Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club."

Whether McGregor has serious plans to purchase Manchester United from the Glazer family is still unknown .