What do England need to qualify for knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup - and who could they face?

Gareth Southgate's side were left frustrated against the USMNT, having to wait another matchday for potential qualification

Gareth Southgate and his men were frustrated as they drew 0-0 with the USMNT on Friday. They are still top of Group B but qualification still hangs in the balance.

The game was quite the opposite of their 6-2 win against Iran, who managed to beat England's next opponents, Wales, 2-0, with both goals coming in added time.

Despite the stalemate with the USMNT, England remain in good shape to advance. Here is everything you need to know about how England can qualify.

What to England need to do to reach last 16?

England's final game against Wales could make or break Southgate's World Cup campaign. A win will see them qualify, no matter the result of the USMNT vs Iran game.

A draw would also be good enough for England to go through, although if Iran win, England will finish second in the group.

For England to get knocked out of Group B altogether, Wales would have to beat them 4-0, and Iran would have to beat the USMNT. Despite Friday's draw, it would be unlikely for England not to qualify.

Who could England face in the last 16?

As things stand with England at the top of Group B, they would be facing the runners-up of Group A, which is currently Ecuador. Group A is tight, however, so Senegal or the Netherlands are also potential opponents.

The Dutch are currently top of Group A, meaning if England do drop down to second, they are their most likely opponents. Of course, as with first place, a game against Ecuador or Senegal is still possible.

The only side England can't play if they get through is Qatar after the hosts became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

What will be the date & venue for England's last-16 tie?

If England win Group B, their last-16 fixture will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 4.

Should they finish runners-up, the game would take place at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 3.

Where can I watch England's last-16 tie in the UK?

It has not yet been decided who will air England's last-16 tie, although the game will be shown on either ITV or BBC.

Both channels also offer online streaming access, via BBC iPlayer and ITVX.