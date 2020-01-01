What David Luiz told Schweinsteiger just before Drogba's goal in 2012 Champions League final

The Ivorian's late header kept his side in the contest before the Blues would go on to win a dramatic game on penalties

Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed what David Luiz told him before Didier Drogba's iconic goal in the 2012 Champions League final.

Chelsea pulled off a stunning upset to knock out Barcelona in the semi-finals and set-up a meeting with Bayern, who conquered Real Madrid in a similarly dramatic last-four encounter.

The German giants were strong favourites heading into the final, which was held in their own backyard at the Allianz Arena.

More teams

Indeed, it was Bayern who dominated proceedings in terms of clear-cut chances, but Chelsea's resolute defence stood firm as the likes of Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller toiled to find a way through.

Petr Cech produced a man-of-the-match performance in the Blues' goal although he was powerless to stop the German giants from taking the lead with just seven minutes left to play.

Muller headed home a pinpoint Toni Kroos cross to send the home supporters into raptures and leave Bayern on the verge of a fifth European crown, but Chelsea were not to be denied.

Drogba powered an unstoppable header past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after meeting a Frank Lampard corner in the 88th minute, which sent the match into extra time.

Chelsea held on for penalties and ended up winning 4-3 on spot-kicks, with Drogba also converting the winning kick, to secure the famous trophy for the first time in their history.

Schweinsteiger, who was left crestfallen with the rest of the Bayern squad after a dramatic encounter, says Luiz predicted his Chelsea team-mate Drogba would equalise when Lampard stepped up to swing in a late set-piece.

The ex-Bayern midfielder said during the Amazon documentary 'Schw31ns7eiger Memories - From Beginning to Legend': "David Luiz came into the box and said to me: 'And now: Goal!'"

Article continues below

Schweinsteiger went on to admit that Jupp Heynckes struggled to raise volunteers for the shoot-out, adding: “Almost all of them p*ssed off. They flocked away, raised their hands and said: 'I don't want to,' "

The former Germany international did step up to the mark himself but fluffed his lines from 12 yards and says he was unable to face the crowd after buckling under the intense pressure of the situation.

He said: "I didn't want to see the disappointed faces. You knew: Now you can't do better, it's over."