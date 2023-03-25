'What allows you to say that?!' - Lionel Messi defended against claim he doesn't care about PSG in fiery TV rant

Lionel Messi was defended by former France international Johan Micoud, who said it is unfair to say Messi does not care about Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi accused of "not caring" about PSG

Attacker has been criticised in recent weeks

Micoud argues such claims are unfair

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina hero has faced criticism in France in recent weeks. Ex-PSG and France player Jerome Rothen is among the many figures who have said he is not committed to the Ligue 1 champions and is not trying his best on the field. Responding to a journalist who also argued that Messi does not care about PSG, Micoud insisted that the critics are wrong in a TV rant.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You can't speak in the player's place," he said on L'Equipe. "What allows you to say that he doesn't care about PSG? He told you that, right? No, but you're already talking like that. You can say he's not happy here, but he doesn't care about PSG... I don't see that on the pitch. I don't see anyone who doesn't give a damn. I can't let you say that. It's not true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi cut a frustrated figure when his team were beaten 2-0 by Rennes in Ligue 1 last week as the World Cup winner stormed down the tunnel. Despite claims he is not happy in France, Messi has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, assisting a further 17.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The attacker is currently on international duty with Argentina as they take on Curacao in a friendly on March 28.