'What a ride' - Sterling bids farewell to Man City ahead of imminent Chelsea move

The England international will depart the Premier League champions after seven years with the club

Raheem Sterling has thanked his Manchester City team-mates and the club's fans ahead of his imminent move to Chelsea. The England international has agreed to join Chelsea from the Premier League champions and his switch to Stamford Bridge is set to be announced.

Confirming his exit from City, Sterling took to social media to express his gratitude to the club's staff and supporters, saying he leaves the club as "a man".

What did Sterling say?

"Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories," he wrote.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years. To my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with. To the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team and to everyone involved with Manchester City.

"What a ride it's been.

"I am thankful for the ups and the downs. As it's the down that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve. And enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shit of Manchester City."

What a journey 💙 pic.twitter.com/beX13AOOsj — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 13, 2022

Why is Sterling leaving Man City?

Sterling joined City from Liverpool in 2015 and has gone on to make 339 appearances in all competitions, scoring 131 goals and registering 95 assists.

However, the winger has slipped down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola recently, being left out of the starting XI for some headline games.

Article continues below

Raheem Sterling leaves Manchester City as a club legend 💙 pic.twitter.com/XCYWzzVx8h — GOAL (@goal) July 13, 2022

With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer and the form of the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, he might have found himself on the bench more often next season.

Sterling, whose contract at City was set to expire next summer, wants to put himself in a good position to secure a place in the first-team at the 2022 World Cup with England by playing regular football in the coming campaign.

Further reading