'What a guy!' - Man City players send Jesus emotional goodbye messages after transfer to Arsenal

The Brazilian was a popular figure during his time with the Citizens and his team-mates have paid tribute

Manchester City's stars have weighed in on Gabriel Jesus' departure from the club to join Arsenal, with several hailing the departing Brazilian and thanking him for his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus has joined the Gunners on a £45 million ($55m) move, bringing the curtain down on a highly successful spell with the Citizens.

The forward has left no shortage of admirers as he moves on, and several of his team-mates have been quick to congratulate him on his next steps.

What have Man City's players said about Jesus?

What a player and what a guy! A true warrior in the good and bad moments @gabrieljesus9 😭❤️👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/PaxS87AAo2 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) July 4, 2022

In response to Stones, Jesus wrote: "Johnny Johnny. Thanks for everything bro! I will miss you my guy! I wish you all the best!"

What other business have Man City conducted this summer?

The departure of Jesus was a blow tempered almost immediately by the news that Pep Guardiola had sealed his second major target of the summer in the shape of Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.

Article continues below

The arrival of the England midfielder comes on the heels of the capture of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Zack Steffen looks poised for a potential exit in the coming weeks too, while there may be a move for Raheem Sterling, who is on Chelsea's radar, among others.

Further reading