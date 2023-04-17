USMNT's Brendan Aaronson tries to keep up strong Leeds form vs Liverpool while Weston McKennie given huge responsibility

USMNT stars Brendan Aaronson and Weston McKennie are in Leeds United's line-up for Monday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Aaronson in good form

McKennie asked to slow Liverpool's counter-attack

Difficult fixture as Leeds try to avoid relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson and McKennie remain in Leeds' first-choice plans, each starting against the Reds, who have been shaky enough this season to give a sliver of hope to the Whites of a positive result despite their own struggles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson is arguably in his best run of form since joining Leeds, playing well against Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. He recorded an assist in the latter game and has generated three key passes in consecutive matches for the first time this campaign.

McKennie, meanwhile, continues to receive trust after the sacking of Jesse Marsch, the man who brought him to Leeds. Javi Gracia clearly sees the value of a midfielder with strong defensive characteristics in a side fighting to avoid relegation, and he will ask the American to break up Liverpool counter-attacks on Monday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds enter Monday's game in 16th place, two points above the relegation zone but with a game in hand over every team below them.

LEEDS LINEUP VS LIVERPOOL: Meslier; Nissen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Rodrigo

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? While the team may view any point gained Monday as an unexpected bonus, there will be intense pressure to get positive results in upcoming fixtures against Fulham, Leicester City and Bournemouth before a difficult final stretch of games.

