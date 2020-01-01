West Ham United loss to Manchester United was ‘deceptive’ – Masuaku

The Hammers succumbed to three second-half goals as they registered their second loss at the London Stadium this season

Arthur Masuaku has described West Ham United's 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in Saturday's Premier League fixture as a ‘deceptive result’ after they surrendered their lead in the second half.

The hosts took the early lead at the London Stadium after Tomas Soucek separated both teams within the 38th minute but Manchester United turned the encounter around with quick-fire goals after the restart.

Paul Pogba scored the equaliser for the visitors in the 65th minute and Mason Greenwood put them in front three minutes later. Second-half substitute Marcus Rashford completed the comeback for United with his 78th-minute goal - to set a new comeback record in Premier League history.

Saturday's result ended West Ham's three-match winning streak in the English top-flight and they fell to their second home defeat since their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on the opening day.

DR Congo's Masuaku was in action for the entire duration and he assessed the Hammers after the setback which brought them down to seventh in the league table with 17 points from 11 matches.

The 27-year-old defender stated that they had a good start against the Red Devils but they did not do more to secure all three points in London.

“Deceptive result after a strong start from the team... We needed to do more today. Happy to see the fans back though, on to the next one," he tweeted.

Deceptive result after a strong start from the team... We needed to do more today. Happy to see the fans back tho 🙏🏿❤️ On to the next one ⚒ pic.twitter.com/LrBUvU93bt — Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) December 5, 2020

Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller was also in action for 90 minutes for West Ham while Algeria's Said Benrahma came on in the 75th minute as he continues to wait for his first Premier League start since his loan signing from Brentford.

Masuaku has been a regular fixture in David Moyes' selection in this campaign, starting 10 of their 11 league matches so far in this campaign.

He will be focused on helping West Ham return to winning ways when they visit Leeds United for their next Premier League fixture on Friday.