West Ham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Stephen Crawford
Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, West Ham, May 2022Getty
The Hammers finished their previous campaign with qualification for the Conference League - can they do one better this time around?

West Ham will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Manchester City.

David Moyes' side will then take on Nottingham Forest away before facing off against Brighton at the London Stadium.

The Irons finished seventh in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to secure more European football fot the 2023-24 campaign.

GOAL brings you West Ham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

West Ham Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
07/08/202216:30West Ham v Manchester City
13/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v West Ham
20/08/202215:00West Ham v Brighton
27/08/202215:00Aston Villa v West Ham
30/08/202219:45West Ham v Tottenham
03/09/202215:00Chelsea v West Ham
10/09/202215:00West Ham v Newcastle
17/09/202215:00Everton v West Ham
01/10/202215:00West Ham v Wolverhampton
08/10/202215:00West Ham v Fulham
15/10/202215:00Southampton v West Ham
19/10/202220:00Liverpool v West Ham
22/10/202215:00West Ham v Bournemouth
29/10/202215:00Manchester United v West Ham
05/11/202215:00West Ham v Crystal Palace
12/11/202215:00West Ham v Leicester
26/12/202215:00Arsenal v West Ham
31/12/202215:00West Ham v Brentford
02/01/202315:00Leeds v West Ham
14/01/202315:00Wolverhampton v West Ham
21/01/202315:00West Ham v Everton
04/02/202315:00Newcastle v West Ham
11/02/202315:00West Ham v Chelsea
18/02/202315:00Tottenham v West Ham
25/02/202315:00West Ham v Nottingham Forest
04/03/202315:00Brighton v West Ham
11/03/202315:00West Ham v Aston Villa
18/03/202315:00Manchester City v West Ham
01/04/202315:00West Ham v Southampton
08/04/202315:00Fulham v West Ham
15/04/202315:00West Ham v Arsenal
22/04/202315:00Bournemouth v West Ham
25/04/202319:45West Ham v Liverpool
29/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v West Ham
06/05/202315:00West Ham v Manchester United
13/05/202315:00Brentford v West Ham
20/05/202315:00West Ham v Leeds
28/05/202316:00Leicester v West Ham

West Ham tickets: Prices and how to buy

Tickets for West Ham's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Hammers games on the official club website.