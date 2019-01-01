‘Werner would be a good fit for Liverpool’ – Ex-Reds star wants Klopp to compete with Chelsea for striker

The prolific RB Leipzig forward is generating transfer talk once again, with Don Hutchison saying the German would be a shrewd addition at Anfield

Liverpool should be in the transfer mix if Timo Werner becomes available, says former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison, with the RB Leipzig frontman considered to be a “good fit” for the Premier League leaders.

The prolific Germany international striker has long been linked with a move to England.

With 84 goals recorded across 138 appearances for Leipzig, and with another 11 efforts netted for his country, the 23-year-old is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

Werner’s loyalty to his current employers has kept him off the market, but it is considered to be only a matter of time before a big-money switch is pushed through.

Chelsea, with a two-window embargo at Stamford Bridge having been lifted, are said to be mulling over an approach.

Hutchison, though, believes that Jurgen Klopp should be eyeing up a fellow countryman, despite a £7.25 million ($10m) deal for Japan international winger Takumi Minamino being close to completion.

Quizzed by ESPN FC on whether Werner could end up at Chelsea, Hutchison said: “I thought you were going to say Liverpool because he’d be a good fit there!.

“I think Timo Werner anywhere in the Premier League would be a good fit.

“I’ve always liked him, I think he’s one of the quickest out there, he knows where the back of the net is.

“He’s only young as well, plays with high energy, so I think he would be sensational for the Premier League.”

Hutchison’s former Scotland international team-mate Craig Burley also had his say on a potential move for Werner.

He is excited by the prospect of a proven performer arriving in the Premier League, be that at Chelsea or somewhere else.

The ex-Blues star said: “Would I like to see him at Chelsea? I don’t particularly care, I’m not bothered. I have no preference.

“He’s clearly a good player who eventually is going to have to make, I would think, a big move.”

Werner is currently chasing down a Bundesliga title triumph with Leipzig, who sit top of the table in Germany, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side also through to the last 16 of the Champions League – where they will meet Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.