Werner urged to snub Liverpool and sign for Bayern

Dimitar Berbatov has weighed in on the future of an in-form striker who is currently attracting interest from Premier League and Bundesliga giants

Timo Werner should ignore transfer interest from Liverpool and instead join Bayern Munich, according to former Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen forward Dimitar Berbatov.

The RB Leipzig forward has been in lethal form in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, with 27 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

That impressive strike rate has seen him linked with a Premier League move but Berbatov, who played in both England and Germany, thinks he would be better served staying in his home country.

More teams

"There have been reports about Bayern Munich's interest in Timo Werner, and having played in the Bundesliga, Munich are up there with the biggest names like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and so on,” Berbatov told Betfair.

"Every season they are up there in the Champions League and they have been dominant in Germany.

“To be honest, it looks like a sensible move for Werner, he knows the league, they know him there, he can get used to his surroundings a lot easier.

"The only thing for me that I may question is if he goes there, he will have a lot of competition to face in Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and potentially Leroy Sane, who they are also linked with, so there are a lot of similarities for one or two positions.

"But, like I said, it makes more sense for him to go there than move to England where it will probably take him a bit more time to adjust to things."

The thought of Werner lining up alongside Lewandowski – who has 39 goals from 33 games this season – is a frightening one for opposition defenders.

So too is the prospect of Werner finding a place in Liverpool’s vaunted attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

So prolific are Jurgen Klopp’s star men, that Berbatov thinks they will be fine without Werner if he does end up elsewhere.

"When you are a player in that position and a few teams want you, it feels good but it can make your head spin and you get sleepless nights because you want to make the right decision,” he added.

Article continues below

"I don’t think Liverpool will miss out if he doesn’t move to Merseyside, their front three are so good.

"I don’t see many players coming close to them at the moment, the way they link up, the way they switch positions is so phenomenal.

"It’s hard to see someone else fitting in the way they do."