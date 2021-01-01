Werner finally gets the girl! Chelsea's struggling striker ends goal drought with winner at West Ham

The Germany forward netted a 43rd-minute winner as the Blues moved three points clear of their hosts with a crucial victory over their London rivals

Timo Werner was philosophical about his 14-game goal drought for club and country.

"It's like when [guys] go to the disco, they want to get a girl," the German reasoned on Chelsea's official podcast this week. "They don't get a girl because they want it too much.

"The next day, they go, stand at the side and 100 girls come over because they like them. It's the same in football."

On Saturday evening, in a massive top-four showdown with West Ham, Werner's patience and hard work finally paid off.

In a massive top-four showdown with West Ham, the struggling striker bagged a 43rd-minute winner that significantly boosted Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League via the Premier League.

Werner had effectively started the move, too. He held the ball up well before finding Christian Pulisic, who released Ben Chilwell.

The full-back then picked out Werner with an accurate, low cross and the former RB Leipzig hotshot slotted home his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

It could be a defining moment in Chelsea's season, and perhaps Werner's Stamford Bridge career.

It certainly couldn't have come at a better time for both, with the Blues set to visit Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Of course, it's impossible to know at this stage whether Werner will now go on a scoring streak.

Remember, his previous goal, against Newcastle in February, ended a run of 1000 days without hitting the back of the net. The end of one drought only led to another.

It's also worth noting that he missed a gilt-edged opportunity to double his tally, and Chelsea's advantage, shortly after half-time, when Lukasz Fabianski spilled Mason Mount's long-range effort at his feet.

At the very least, though, a decisive contribution in such an important fixture has immediately lifted his spirits.

"The second chance I have to score, but I have to come back slowly. One goal is enough. Two goals might be too much for the beginning!" he joked in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"I’m just very happy that we won this game. It’s a big win for us in the race for the top four and it’s the best feeling after winning a game to score a goal. It was really important for me and for the whole team. It’s great to be back on the scoresheet."

He earned his goal too. As he has done so often this season, he worked tirelessly, pressed relentlessly and stretched the opposition backline with his blistering pace. The big difference this time was that he capped a dynamic display with a goal, much to Thomas Tuchel's delight.

The Chelsea boss has put a lot of faith in his compatriot since replacing Frank Lampard at the helm in January, frustrating Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud in the process.

However, Tuchel was always convinced that Werner would rediscover his goalscoring touch. Earlier this month, he revealed that he intervened when Werner tried to do some extra work on his finishing in training.

Article continues below

"I just sent him in [to the dressing room]," Tuchel said. "I said to him: 'You don’t need that; your body, your brain, they already know how to score. You have been doing it since you were six years old, so don’t worry, it will come.'

"If a girl does not want to go out with you to dinner, you cannot force her to, you just step a little bit back and maybe she will call you."

On Saturday, Werner finally got the girl.