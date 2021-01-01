‘We’re not going to give up’ – Mohamed upbeat on Galatasaray’s Super Lig title chase

The Egypt international revealed the Yellow-Reds will not surrender in their quest to be crowned as Super Lig champions

Mostafa Mohamed claims Galatasaray are still determined to challenge Fenerbahce and Besiktas for the Turkish Super Lig title, despite Saturday’s uninspiring result against Fatih Karagumruk.

Following back to back defeats to Rizespor and Hatayspor, Fatih Terim's side welcomed Francesco Farioli's men to the Turk Telekom Stadium, albeit, the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

After a tough first-half that ended 0-0, Senegal international Alassane Ndao put the visitors ahead on the hour mark. Two minutes later, the hosts levelled matters through Dutchmen Ryan Babel who converted Gedson Fernandes’ assist.

Gala’s ambition of picking all points at stake suffered a huge blow as Ryan Donk was given his marching orders in the 79th minute as the honours were shared in Istanbul.

That draw ensured the Yellow-Reds remain third in the log – five points behind leaders Besiktas – and the Egyptian is adamant his side will remain in the title fight.

"We fought well; but we didn't win. It was a tough, critical game. We're not going to give up our championship goal by fighting until the last second,” Mohamed told the media, as per the Galatasaray website.

“There are many reasons for the loss of points. We were one short and had a hard time in the final minutes. Hopefully, we will make it up to you next week.”

The 23-year-old Zamalek loanee accounted for six goals in his first six games for Terim’s team, however, he has found it difficult to improve on his goalscoring form.

When asked about the reason that necessitated his inability to find the net in his last five league games, he said: "Sometimes these things happen in football,” he continued.

“I scored a goal today, but it didn't count. There was a hand before that. I hope I start scoring again in the next game.”

Galatasaray would be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to the İzmir Ataturk Stadium on April 17 for a date with Goztepe.

Unal Karaman's Goz Goz who boast the Nigerian trio of Brown Ideye, Anderson Esiti and Obinna Nwobodo are 10th on the log having accrued 46 points so far.