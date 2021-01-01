'We're not even halfway!' - Solskjaer not thinking about Man Utd Premier League title tilt

The Red Devils can go top of the table if they beat Burnley on Tuesday but the Norwegian is refusing to get carried away

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United’s recent good run of league form could count for nothing unless they kick on and build momentum in a big week.

United sit level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table and could go into next weekend’s crunch clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side as league leaders if they win their game in hand against Burnley on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer’s side last lost in the league at the start of November and, despite being knocked out of the Champions League and most recently the League Cup, they have continued to grind out results to push up the table.

But, the Norwegian, who is dismissing any early chatter of a potential title challenge says it’s too early to get carried away and just wants his side to keep building momentum.

“We’re not even halfway through the season and every game in the Premier League is a challenge, they’re tests,” Solskjaer said. “Every game is a different test. Watford, they gave us a test, Burnley is a test, Liverpool is another, then you go to Fulham which is a different test again.

“No-one will remember how the league table looked like on 12 January 2021. We have good momentum, started well again after the disappointment of [losing to Manchester] City, bounced back really well with a win [against Watford] and of course we want to build momentum again.

“If we can get a win on Tuesday then that's two games on the bounce and we can go into the next game confident. Every game in the Premier League is a chance to build more confidence.”

United travel to Turf Moor on Tuesday night to play their rearranged game from the opening weekend of the season, but could be without Victor Lindelof, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly.

The latter went off just before the half-time whistle as United beat Watford in the FA Cup at Old Trafford, having collided with Dean Henderson’s knee, while Solskjaer confirmed the other three missed the clash through injury.

“I hope [they'll be ready] for Liverpool, definitely, but I'm not sure if they’ll make the Burnley one,” Solskjaer said when asked for an update on their condition. “It's light training on Sunday then we’ll see on Monday.”