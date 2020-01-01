'We're going to react' - James promises Man Utd fans they will improve

The Red Devils' response to going two goals down against the Clarets at Old Trafford wasn't good enough, according to the Welshman

Daniel James has promised Manchester United fans that there will be a reaction after Burnley earned their first win at Old Trafford in almost 60 years on Wednesday night.

Anthony Martial was made to pay for missing two big chances in the opening half-hour of the game when Chris Wood fired home for the visitors in the 39th minute.

The Red Devils struggled to regain a foothold in the match thereafter, with Burnley adding a second via a superb Jay Rodriguez strike 10 minutes after the interval.

The Clarets held on for a famous 2-0 win, which leaves United six points behind Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot.

With an FA Cup fourth-round tie and Carabao Cup semi-final second leg to come, however, James is convinced there is still much to play for this season and that United will bounce back.

He told MUTV. "It’s still up for grabs, tomorrow we will reflect on this game and see what went wrong. We’ve got two big cup games coming up and we’ve got to go into that with our heads held high.

"The next league game isn’t for a couple of weeks now which is in our mind but it’s about concentrating on the next game.

"Every week, home and away, they [the fans] cheer us and stick by us. We’re going to react from this, we know we weren’t good enough."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men came back from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane back in November but failed to produce the same response in the face of adversity against a spirited Burnley side.

James was left bemoaning the opportunities that went begging in the first half of the 2-0 loss to Sean Dyche's side and insists that the Red Devils must be more clinical in front of goal.

"As a team, we need to take chances better, we had a lot of shots, we should have got the first goal with the amount of chances we had,” the Wales international added.

"When we conceded that goal, it wasn’t good enough. We believe from when we were 2-0 down that we could still go on to win the game.

"It happened at Sheffield United, we just have to believe in that but unfortunately it wasn’t there."