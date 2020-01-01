'We're all HUMANS' - Chelsea follow Liverpool's lead in taking a knee to show support for Black Lives Matter movement

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga shared an image of the Blues squad during a session on Tuesday

Chelsea have followed Liverpool's lead in making a stand against racism by creating a symbol in training to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Footballers across Europe have used their online platforms to speak out amid ongoing protests in the United States over the death of George Floyd.

Riots erupted across a number of US cities last week after Floyd died while in the custody of Minnesota police officers.

Liverpool's first-team stars Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner all posted the same image on social media of the squad taking a knee around the centre-circle at Anfield on Monday, with the caption 'Unity is strength'.

Chelsea have now followed suit, with first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga tweeting a picture of the entire first team adopting the same pose to create a giant 'H' shape at their training ground in Cobham.

The Spaniard also wrote a message to his followers, which reads: "Enough is enough. We are all HUMANS. Together we are stronger. #BlackLivesMatter"

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was also vocal on the issue at the start of the week, as he expressed his belief that the world appears to be "more divided than ever" in the wake of the shocking events in the US.

Meanwhile in Germany, Jadon Sancho - who plays alongside Rashford for England - celebrated the first of his three goals in Borussia Dortmund's 6-1 win over Paderborn on Sunday by revealing a t-shirt with the message 'Justice for George Floyd' emblazoned across the front.

Sancho wrote on Twitter after the match: "A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.

"We have to come together as one & fight for justice."

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram made a similar gesture after scoring during a 4-1 win over Union Berlin earlier in the day, getting down on one knee in solidarity with an anti-racism campaign which is now stretching across the globe.