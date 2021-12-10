Werder Bremen’s Agu opens door for Nigeria call-up after initial snub

Werder Bremen full-back Felix Agu said he is open to considering an invitation to play for Nigeria after he played for Germany U21.

Agu, born to a Nigerian father in Germany, revealed that he previously turned down an approach from the Nigeria Football Federation in order to play for the European country's youth team.

After making two appearances for the U21 team, the pacy defender is now ready to have a discussion with the three-time African champions.

He has played 12 games for Werder Bremen this season and he has an assist to his name in the German second division.

“I haven't heard anything for a long time. Maybe it will come again. At that time I cancelled the Nigerian federation because I wanted to go to the German U21s first,” Agu told Deich Stube.

“Up until then I had never been to the national team and I wanted to get used to it first. Now my time with the U21 is over. But it wasn't a decision against Nigeria, it was a decision that I should keep my familiar surroundings. Now I am open to the topic.”

In March, Agu said he has some knowledge about his African background and he would like to visit Nigeria again since last being there in 2003.

"We were in Nigeria when I was four years old. My sister, who is two and a half years older than me, and I were baptised in the village where my father grew up,” the 22-year-old told Bremen’s website.

“My father has six siblings, some of whom still live in Nigeria. As does my grandmother.

Article continues below

"So naturally we still have ties to the country. Nigeria is not doing so well, unfortunately, but I like this part of my heritage, I think it’s nice to have roots somewhere other than Germany.

“I would really like to go to Nigeria again someday. I do remember the christening, but everything else I only know from photographs.

"Unfortunately, I haven’t found the right opportunity yet, but it would be nice to go there with the whole family again."