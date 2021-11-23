‘We would be happy for Taiwo’ – Union Berlin ready to lose Nigeria’s Awoniyi for Afcon – Fischer

Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer has stated they are prepared to lose striker Taiwo Awoniyi should he be named in Nigeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals set for Cameroon in January.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has been the star player for the Berlin-based club managing to score eight Bundesliga goals from 12 appearances so far in this campaign.

His latest goal came on Saturday as Union defeated archrivals Hertha Berlin 2-0 at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Union coach Fischer has said the club will not stop Awoniyi to represent Nigeria at Afcon if he gets a call from head coach Gernot Rohr insisting they will instead, be happy for him.

“We don't worry about it and of course we have it on our radar,” Fischer said as quoted by German newspaper Berliner Kurier.

“What could be nicer than representing your colours? Even if it doesn't help us, we would be happy for Taiwo.”

Fischer also talked of how Awoniyi has developed to become a deadly striker since joining the club.

“This week, too, graduations were on the agenda. He has learned to stay calm in the pit and can withstand the pressure better. I do believe that Taiwo has worked on itself,” Fischer, who, however, still saw room for improvement in his striker, added.

“When I think of the chance in Cologne shortly before the break, it should have been 3-1.”

Should Awoniyi make the Super Eagle squad for Cameroon, he will miss out on four Bundesliga matches against Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Augsburg, plus the derby against Hertha in the DFB Cup.

On scoring his eighth goal against Hertha on Saturday, Awoniyi set a new personal scoring record in a league season.

He has now scored eight goals in 12 Bundesliga appearances this term, surpassing his best scoring record in a league season which was previously at seven goals.

During the 2018-19 season, the former Liverpool striker scored seven goals in nine appearances for Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian First Division A and he also scored seven league goals after 27 outings for the same team in the 2017-18 season.