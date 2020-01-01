'We will give our 100%' - Barcelona's Oshoala aims victory over Atletico Madrid

The squad for the semi-final tie with the league champions has been confirmed, with the Nigeria international making the cut

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has backed her side to silence their title rivals Atletico Madrid when the teams lock horns in Thursday's Spanish Women's Super Cup semi-final.

Oshoala was named in Barcelona's 22-player squad for the trip to Salamanca, where they will battle the Spanish champions.

The Catalans had reportedly rebuffed a stunning offer for the Nigeria international from Lyon when the French giants sought to fill the void left as a result of Ada Hegerberg's serious knee injury.

More teams

Having sealed a three-year permanent deal last summer, Oshoala has made an incredible impact for Llius Cortes' side, scoring 15 Primera Iberdrola goals in 15 outings this season.

The Nigerian star's availability comes as a boost in her team's search for their first major domestic title since 2018.

"We’ve been working so hard to win the league title this year which is obviously our primary goal," Oshoala told Goal.

"The club has done well on its own part, bringing in a lot of top players like Caroline [Hansen], Jenni [Hermoso] and myself.

"We also as players, we’ve been working so hard to make sure the team remain at the top of the league.

"We’ve played a couple of tough and top games and we’ve tried to make sure we win every game. I hope it continues like this.

"We want to win every game and every competition we take play as a team. We want to look at ourselves at the end of each game and smile and say we did it.

Article continues below

"Whichever tournament, be it the Champions League, Super Cup and FA Cup and also the league, we want to make sure that we give our hundred percent.”



Cortes also has a full contingent of first-team stars to choose from, including Vicky Losada, María León, Jennifer Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas for the trip to Salamanca.



In the first-ever Spanish Women's Super Cup, four teams will be clashing on a knockout basis, with Barca facing league winners Atletico after Levante bowed 1-0 to Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

In a bid for a final place on February 9, Barcelona, who are yet to lose a competitive game since their Champions League final defeat to Lyon last May but must now see off Atletico who are on an 18-game unbeaten run.

And Oshoala will be aiming to increase her tally against the Madrid giants, having scored three times in her previous four outings against Dani González's team in domestic competitions.