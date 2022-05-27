'We stand together' - Real Madrid star Camavinga makes emotional statement on refugee upbringing

The teenage midfielder hopes to sign off in style on a fine debut season in the Spanish capital

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga admits that Saturday's Champions League final will be an emotional moment for him, the latest step on a journey which started in a refugee camp and continues in one of football's most prestigious fixtures.

Camavinga, 19, has enjoyed a dream debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving from Rennes last season.

Having already been crowned La Liga champions in 2021-22, the midfielder and his team-mates are now looking to add the European title to their haul at the expense of Liverpool.

What did Camavinga say about upbringing?

"I was born in a refugee camp in Angola after my family fled war," the teenager explained in an interview with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"My parents brought me to a new life in France and football has brought me to the Champions League final.

"I'm grateful to play and proud to do so as a former refugee. I hope the millions of refugees around the world who also love football know that we stand together."

The bigger picture

Camavinga came up through Rennes' youth academy and was a first-team player at the Ligue 1 club by the age of 16, making his debut at the tail-end of the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season.

He quickly became a key part of the side's midfield, winning admirers across Europe with his strong performances.

Madrid ultimately won out in the battle for his signature and Camavinga had no trouble in fitting in to his new surroundings as he racked up almost 40 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side in all competitions, scoring on two occasions.

