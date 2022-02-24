Jude Bellingham has admitted that Borussia Dortmund lacked "bite" against Rangers and feels the squad "let the fans down" after exiting the Europa League at the round of 32 stage.

Dortmund travelled to Ibrox on Thursday night looking to overturn a 4-2 aggregate deficit from the first leg, having been thoroughly outplayed in front of their own fans at Westfalenstadion.

Marco Rose's side produced an improved display in Glasgow, but Rangers were still able to earn a 2-2 draw to progress to the last 16, with Bellingham left dejected after the final whistle.

What's been said?

Bellingham scored in both legs but was powerless to prevent Dortmund from crashing out of Europe, and has suggested that they played well below their maximum as a collective in the tie.

"It was brilliant to play in. A good team, a good test," the England international told BT Sport after an entertaining contest at Rangers' packed out home stadium.

"We didn't have the bite we had in the first half. It's just one of those nights, we didn't take all our chances and they took theirs, fair play to them.

"We've let the fans, the staff and ourselves down. If we look at ourselves in the mirror, we'll realise we could've done more."

How did Rangers finish off Dortmund?

Rangers extended their aggregate lead over BVB to 5-2 when James Tavernier scored from the spot after Ryan Kent was tripped in the box.

Bellingham levelled proceedings on the night with a neat finish in the 31st minute and the visitors gave themselves hope of a comeback ten minutes later as Donyell Malen stabbed home from close range.

The Scottish champions were not to be denied, though, and Tavernier had the final say shortly before the hour mark, turning a deflected cross into the net at the back post to send the Ibrox faithful into raptures.

