'We have planted a seed, the tree is growing' - Solskjaer insists he has backing of Man Utd board

The Norwegian has come under scrutiny after a number of bad results but insists that he has no concerns over his position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that he is still working on a long-term plan with the Manchester United board, despite mounting speculation his job is under threat after his side’s poor start to the season.

United will face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, looking to register just their third win of the new campaign and coming off the back of two defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to turn things around, although Goal understands there is no direct threat to his position at the moment.

And despite his side's current league position of 15th place, the United boss revealed the conversations he has had with the board have been positive and have involved long-term planning.

“I am going to say all my conversations with the club have been planning long term,” Solskjaer said. “Of course we want results short term but I’ve had positive good dialogue with the plans we have put in place.

"We have planted a seed, the tree is growing. Some clubs just rip up that tree and see if it is still growing and see if it is still getting water underneath.

“For me I have had a backing all the way since I’ve come in on the bigger picture. And the club needs to look at the bigger picture, we can’t go thinking and reacting to one or two results, we have got to look further back and [ask] what is the direction we are going.

Solskjaer was brought in nearly two years ago after the sacking of Jose Mourinho to get the club back on track and while they wanted an improvement in results, it was important for the Norwegian to change the atmosphere at the club.

His players have recently come under criticism for lacking leadership and a strong mentality but Solskjaer dismissed those claims.

“The culture and the mentality in the group has improved immensely,” Solskjaer explained. “They do really have the mindset of improving all the time and winning.

"Yes, every time you lose a game there are critics out there everywhere. I have no complaints about the mentality.”