'We have earned the right to smile' - Solskjaer lauds 'fantastic' Man Utd after crucial win at Palace

The Norwegian highlighted how far his side has come in 2020 following a hard-earned victory at Selhurst Park

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded his "fantastic" Manchester United squad after a crucial win over Crystal Palace, insisting the players "have earned the right" to smile.

United put the disappointment of Monday's 2-2 draw at home to Southampton behind them by picking up all three points against the Eagles on Thursday night.

Solskjaer's men needed a victory to keep pace with Leicester and Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish, and ran out 2-0 winners at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Palace proved stiff opposition throughout the 90 minutes with their high press and pace on the counter, but the Red Devils made the most of their opportunities and defended resolutely against the threat of Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew.

Rashford's opener came right on half-time, as he completely deceived the Palace defence with a lovely change of direction after receiving the ball from Bruno Fernandes in the box, before slotting the ball past Vicente Guaita.

The home side had their chances in the second period, but United doubled their advantage through Anthony Martial, who produced an expert finish after being played in by Rashford with 12 minutes left on the clock.

The Red Devils have now gone 19 games unbeaten, and they will be guaranteed a place in the Champions League if they win their final two fixtures, with Solskjaer pleased to see the team come through another tough test.

The Norwegian believes his side have made great strides forward since last month's Premier League restart, as he told BBC Sport post-match: "It is a tight game and didn't get the rhythm in our passing but two fantastic goals won it for us.

"The finish was great for Marcus Rashford's goal but there was quick inter-changing passing in the build-up. We did not do it enough because they are a handful to play against, they have to trust themselves more.

"It looked like Victor Lindelof kicks the ball first and it is a tight decision but probably the same on Anthony Martial. I don't think it was a penalty.

"When we go the second goal, that is when they started strutting about. It is tight scheduling but we cannot afford starts like this.

"Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are enjoying themselves, when they go out onto the pitch for a shift, they go out with a smile and they defend each other too.

"We need to smile and go into this, we have earned this right, no-one thought in January that we would be in with a shout for top four. We have done fantastic since the restart.

"These are the games that matter. That is the thing at Manchester United, you have to step up and show your personality."